Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given a $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE WSR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.17. 14,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $485.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

