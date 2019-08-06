Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, the investment thesis on Whiting Petroleum is recalibrated to Underperform. The Bakken-focused producer's lower output and margins from its Redtail assets remain a cause of concern. The company, which reported a surprise Q2 loss, also saw its discretionary cash flow fall below capital spending, translating into a negative FCF. Investors were also spooked by Whiting's downward revision to its 2019 production guidance. The high capex might also play a spoilsport.The limitations are reflected in the dismal stock movement. Shares of Whiting have lost 74.6% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. E&P industry, which has decreased 45.5% over the same period. With the headwinds here to stay for the foreseeable future, the stock is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.45.

WLL opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.97.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

