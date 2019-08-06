Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,482,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16,612.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after purchasing an additional 201,508 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 201,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,558,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.78. 31,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,630. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.67. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,157,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,283 shares of company stock worth $17,483,871 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.91.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

