Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,282,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,185 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,881,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

AGNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 215,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,734. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,049. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,113. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

