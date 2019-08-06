Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,662 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in BOX by 111.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,120 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $20,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $15,435,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BOX by 37.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,326,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 632,031 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,028,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOX to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 446.05%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,084,280 shares in the company, valued at $19,538,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $935,600. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

