Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. 119,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,719. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $299,791.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,534.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $197,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,666. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

