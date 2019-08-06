Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

In other news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,155.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $429,185.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,171. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

