Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 89 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.67.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.98. 32,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,621. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $311.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

