WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

WOW has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie began coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $617.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.40. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.92 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

