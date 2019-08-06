Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.87

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $5.88. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $30.46 million, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.