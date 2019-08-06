Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WLTW. MKM Partners upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.62.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of WLTW opened at $188.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.59. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,787,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,875,000 after buying an additional 2,212,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,236,000 after buying an additional 276,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,568,000 after purchasing an additional 153,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,120,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.