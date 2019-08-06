Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

WINA stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. Winmark has a 1-year low of $143.70 and a 1-year high of $194.85. The company has a market cap of $627.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 236.11% and a net margin of 42.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

In other news, insider Steven Murphy sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $203,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Zola sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $71,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,691.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,847 shares of company stock worth $5,645,796. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 141,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at $734,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 87.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

