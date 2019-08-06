WIZBL (WBL) Price Up 5.4% This Week

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. One WIZBL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. WIZBL has a total market capitalization of $228,304.00 and approximately $1,441.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WIZBL has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00236619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.01304696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00098143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000449 BTC.

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

