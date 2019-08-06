WNS (NYSE:WNS) vs. FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Critical Review

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WNS and FleetCor Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $809.10 million 3.95 $105.43 million $2.25 28.00 FleetCor Technologies $2.43 billion 9.54 $811.48 million $9.93 27.11

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than WNS. FleetCor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WNS and FleetCor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 0 5 1 3.17 FleetCor Technologies 0 7 8 0 2.53

WNS presently has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus target price of $261.79, indicating a potential downside of 2.77%. Given WNS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than FleetCor Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 13.44% 23.92% 15.36% FleetCor Technologies 32.74% 26.56% 8.07%

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats WNS on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

