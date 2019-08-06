World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 54,037.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 563,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 561,991 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 30.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,843,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after buying an additional 435,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 67.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 98,812 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARRY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 40,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,076,801.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 180,011 shares of company stock worth $4,862,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARRY remained flat at $$47.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 206,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,577. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

