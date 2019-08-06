World Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,923 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $319,363.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,589.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $830,984.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,364 shares of company stock worth $1,758,788. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

