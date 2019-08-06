World Asset Management Inc Buys 93 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

In related news, Director Roger H. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.84, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $986,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,556 shares of company stock worth $5,302,127. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,865. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

