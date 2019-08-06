World Asset Management Inc Sells 511 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.