World Asset Management Inc Sells 711 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WH stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,331. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Michele Allen sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $251,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,212,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,975 shares of company stock worth $5,103,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

