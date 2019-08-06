World Asset Management Inc Takes $278,000 Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 38.8% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 80,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,052,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legg Mason stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

In other Legg Mason news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 5,582 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $201,566.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $129,996.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,644.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

