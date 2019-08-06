World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 130.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,199,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,090,033.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,650.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

