World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

