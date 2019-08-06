Worldcore (WRC) Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, OKEx and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a total market cap of $126,590.00 and $1,304.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00241598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.01282080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00098304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

