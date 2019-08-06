Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

