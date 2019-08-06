Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,107,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $23,694,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $10,813,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. 5,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,494. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.