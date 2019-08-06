XMCT (XMCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $161,378.00

XMCT (CURRENCY:XMCT) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. XMCT has a market cap of $161,378.00 and $53.00 worth of XMCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMCT has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMCT token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00235864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.01284928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00020953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00098116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About XMCT

XMCT’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,319,790 tokens. XMCT’s official website is xmedchain.com. XMCT’s official Twitter account is @XMEDChain.

Buying and Selling XMCT

XMCT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

