YEE Price Reaches $0.0020 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, ABCC and DigiFinex. YEE has a market cap of $2.74 million and $242,620.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YEE has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.04984685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001144 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Huobi, OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin, ABCC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

