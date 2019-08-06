YY (YY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

YY (NASDAQ:YY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect YY to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.07). YY had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect YY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ YY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 1,118,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,665. YY has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.01.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

