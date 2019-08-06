Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.44 Million

Analysts expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to post $78.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.55 million and the lowest is $78.24 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $330.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.21 million to $331.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $432.32 million, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $436.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

PLAN traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $54.51. 1,664,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,573. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69.

In other Anaplan news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 21,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $885,878.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,387,603 shares of company stock valued at $68,590,442 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

