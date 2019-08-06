Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.84. LegacyTexas Financial Group posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LegacyTexas Financial Group.

LTXB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $78,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $60,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTXB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,251. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

