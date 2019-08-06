Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Given $85.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $85.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. 39,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 459 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $26,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toby Wegman sold 5,500 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $352,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,864.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,328 over the last ninety days. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 315,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,695,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,311,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

