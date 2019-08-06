Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of ACRX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,815. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

