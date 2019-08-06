Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04.

CELC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 1,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 26.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $209.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Celcuity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 46.3% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Celcuity by 13,655.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.