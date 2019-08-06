Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chromadex’s earnings. Chromadex reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 94.78% and a negative return on equity of 108.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chromadex stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

