Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.52. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 21.4% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 218.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 446,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,635. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.