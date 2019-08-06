Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) will announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. SunTrust Banks reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunTrust Banks.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

STI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 439.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

