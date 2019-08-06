Zacks: Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $7.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Computer Task Group an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research set a $7.00 target price on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $100.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.31 million. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

