Zacks: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given $2.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 196,375 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 236,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 823,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

