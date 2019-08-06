Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.77. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, insider David F. Black sold 22,500 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $479,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rudolph H. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,472 shares of company stock worth $483,702 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,605 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,230,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,931,000 after buying an additional 1,296,751 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,550,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after buying an additional 766,561 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

