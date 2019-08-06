Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) to “Strong-Buy”

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CATM. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. 546,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,467,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,574,000 after buying an additional 259,064 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 390,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 205,735 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,008,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,457,000 after buying an additional 157,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

