Zacks: Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.20. 4,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.19. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

