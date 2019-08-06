Zacks: Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Given $10.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perceptron an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Perceptron from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Perceptron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director John F. Bryant bought 482,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $2,294,207.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 489,991 shares of company stock worth $2,325,227. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Perceptron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 142,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 173,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perceptron by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRCP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 42,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.98. Perceptron has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. Perceptron had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perceptron will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

