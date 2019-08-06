Zacks: Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Safeguard Scientifics an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 20,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $230.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.87. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.