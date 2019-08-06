Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. 9,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,035. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.05. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 38,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $2,526,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,659,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,061,924.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,824 shares of company stock worth $4,110,806. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.