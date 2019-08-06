Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 895,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lumentum to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson set a $75.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.37.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

