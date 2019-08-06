Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,651. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $73.94 and a one year high of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.