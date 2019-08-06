Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,096 Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,873,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De purchased 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $126,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,074 shares of company stock worth $407,561. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 19,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on REZI shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

