Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,688 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in Coherent by 42.9% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 5,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at $655,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Coherent by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.66. 11,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $192.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

