Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215,197 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 148,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 49,522 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 354,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 14,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,061. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $176,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,429.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $240,966.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.50 to $64.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

