Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Humana by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $351.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.21.

HUM traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.95. 603,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,766. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

